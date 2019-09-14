|
Christena Elizabeth Bahrs
Staunton - Christena Elizabeth Bahrs, 76, of Staunton, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. She was born in Allentown, New Jersey.
She leaves behind her husband, Kenneth Bahrs; three daughters, Sheryl Bahrs, Pamela Bahrs and Dale Mercadante; two sons, Donald and Kenneth, Jr. and nine grandchildren.
Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 14 to Sept. 17, 2019