Christian H. Harris
Fishersville - Christian Hurst "Chris" Harris, 52, husband of Michele Dawn (Garland) Harris of Summerfield Drive, Fishersville passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in the University of Virginia Hospital.
Mr. Harris was born in Richmond, Virginia on April 19, 1968 the son of Winifred Kathleen (Wells) Harris and the late Clyde Rodney Harris.
Chris attended Bridge Christian Church and was employed as an Advanced Polymer Operator, (Benger Annex) with The Lycra Company. Everyone who knew Chris knew he was a true outdoorsman, who loved to hunt, fish, and surf. He enjoyed restoring old Willys Jeeps and tinkering with anything he thought he could fix or repair.
In addition to his wife of twenty-one years and his mother of Manteo, North Carolina, Chris is survived by a daughter, Summer Lia Harris at home; two sisters, Wendy H. Smith and husband Guy and Cynthia H. Piddington and husband Corey both of Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and Mildred Garland of Fishersville; two brothers-in-law, Patrick Garland and wife Amie of Chesapeake and C.G. Clark and wife Marie of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia; a niece, Sunni Smith; three nephews, Jack and Casey Piddington and Troy Smith; and his cat "Milo" and dog "Sandy". Chris is also survived by many special neighbors, co-workers and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 in the Bridge Christian Church by Pastors Todd Brown and Zach Woods. (Casual attire accepted.)
The family will receive friends following the service or at the residence at any time.
Burial will be private in Augusta Memorial Park.
(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to Bridge Christian Church, 1275 Goose Creek Road, Fishersville, Virginia 22939 or to the N.R.A., 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net