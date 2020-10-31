1/1
Christian H. Harris
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christian H. Harris

Fishersville - Christian Hurst "Chris" Harris, 52, husband of Michele Dawn (Garland) Harris of Summerfield Drive, Fishersville passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in the University of Virginia Hospital.

Mr. Harris was born in Richmond, Virginia on April 19, 1968 the son of Winifred Kathleen (Wells) Harris and the late Clyde Rodney Harris.

Chris attended Bridge Christian Church and was employed as an Advanced Polymer Operator, (Benger Annex) with The Lycra Company. Everyone who knew Chris knew he was a true outdoorsman, who loved to hunt, fish, and surf. He enjoyed restoring old Willys Jeeps and tinkering with anything he thought he could fix or repair.

In addition to his wife of twenty-one years and his mother of Manteo, North Carolina, Chris is survived by a daughter, Summer Lia Harris at home; two sisters, Wendy H. Smith and husband Guy and Cynthia H. Piddington and husband Corey both of Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and Mildred Garland of Fishersville; two brothers-in-law, Patrick Garland and wife Amie of Chesapeake and C.G. Clark and wife Marie of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia; a niece, Sunni Smith; three nephews, Jack and Casey Piddington and Troy Smith; and his cat "Milo" and dog "Sandy". Chris is also survived by many special neighbors, co-workers and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 in the Bridge Christian Church by Pastors Todd Brown and Zach Woods. (Casual attire accepted.)

The family will receive friends following the service or at the residence at any time.

Burial will be private in Augusta Memorial Park.

(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)

It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to Bridge Christian Church, 1275 Goose Creek Road, Fishersville, Virginia 22939 or to the N.R.A., 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved