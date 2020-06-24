Christie Ann Crookshanks
1955 - 2020
Christie Ann Crookshanks

Verona - Christie Ann (Peters) Crookshanks, 64, wife of Douglas H. Crookshanks of Verona, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Augusta Health in Fishersville.

Mrs. Crookshanks was born in Norton, Virginia on December 19, 1955 a daughter of the late Clay "Bill" and Ruby Irene (Dickey) Peters.

Christie was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Misty Crookshanks.

Surviving in addition to her husband of forty-one years are two sons, Shawn Crookshanks and his wife Sarah of Grottoes and Chad Crookshanks of Staunton; two brothers, Russell and his wife Sandy and Gary Peters; seven grandchildren, Kali Johnson, Makenna, Hannah, Savannah, and Leila Crookshanks, Olivia Martin, and Elias Crookshanks; and a special great-niece, Allison Peters.

A Celebration of life will be held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory by Pastor Luke B. Smith. (Mask or face covering is required)

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net






Published in The News Leader from Jun. 24 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
