Christopher A. Hinegardner


1961 - 2019
Staunton - Christopher Arland Hinegardner, 58, of Staunton passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 in the Shenandoah House with family by his side.

Christopher was born in Harrisonburg, Virginia on June 21, 1961, a son of the late Max A. and JoAnn (Wright) Hinegardner.

Mr. Hinegardner was a proud veteran of the United States Navy serving on the aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy.

In addition to his parents and grandparents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Max A. Hinegardner and his beloved pet dog "Rusty".

Surviving family members include a daughter, Jennifer Hinegardner and her fiancé Lauren Woodard of Staunton; two brothers, Charles F. Hinegardner and his wife Betty Jo of Broadway and William L. Hinegardner and wife Denise of Lawrenceville, GA.; three grandchildren, Alexis, Isaiah and Jayleigh; two great-grandchildren; three nieces and a nephew.

A Memorial service will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Rader Ogden.

The family wished to express a special "Thank You" to the staff at Augusta Health E/R and ICU; UVA MICU, Encompass Rehab, the Shenandoah Hospice House and his caregiver Linda Breckenridge.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -