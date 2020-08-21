Christy Lynn Floyd
Richmond - Miss Christy Lynn Floyd, 16, formerly of Richmond, was found August 7, 1986 in Chesterfield County.
Miss Floyd was born in Lexington, Virginia on October 2, 1969 a daughter of Donald Wayne Floyd, Sr. of Staunton and the late Lois Arlene (Plymale) Kanode.
Surviving are two sisters, Kimberly Atkins and her husband Clay of Swoope and Cristina Brooks and her husband Joseph of Richmond; a brother, Donald W. Floyd, Jr. and his wife Laura of Staunton; paternal grandmother, (now deceased) Helen Slough; foster parents, Christine Bane and (now deceased) Wendell Bane; two aunts, Joyce Higgins and husband Jack of Lexington and Linda King and her husband Bob of Campbell County; an uncle, Larry Plymale and his wife Pam of Martinsville; and a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
A Celebration of life will be held 1:00 p.m. Sunday, August 30, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Eddie Floyd.
(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)
A reception will follow in the Glen Maury Park (Double Decker Pavilion) 2039 Sycamore Ave, Buena Vista, VA
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net