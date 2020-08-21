1/1
Christy Lynn Floyd
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christy Lynn Floyd

Richmond - Miss Christy Lynn Floyd, 16, formerly of Richmond, was found August 7, 1986 in Chesterfield County.

Miss Floyd was born in Lexington, Virginia on October 2, 1969 a daughter of Donald Wayne Floyd, Sr. of Staunton and the late Lois Arlene (Plymale) Kanode.

Surviving are two sisters, Kimberly Atkins and her husband Clay of Swoope and Cristina Brooks and her husband Joseph of Richmond; a brother, Donald W. Floyd, Jr. and his wife Laura of Staunton; paternal grandmother, (now deceased) Helen Slough; foster parents, Christine Bane and (now deceased) Wendell Bane; two aunts, Joyce Higgins and husband Jack of Lexington and Linda King and her husband Bob of Campbell County; an uncle, Larry Plymale and his wife Pam of Martinsville; and a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

A Celebration of life will be held 1:00 p.m. Sunday, August 30, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Eddie Floyd.

(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)

A reception will follow in the Glen Maury Park (Double Decker Pavilion) 2039 Sycamore Ave, Buena Vista, VA

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved