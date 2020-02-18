|
|
Clain "Hoot" Powell, Jr.
Goshen - Clain "Hoot" Allen Powell, Jr., 85, of Goshen, Virginia died Monday, February 17, 2020 at Augusta Health in Fishersville, VA.
He was born July 14, 1934 in Bells Valley, VA, the son of the late Clain Allen Powell, Sr. and Ida Mae Patterson Powell.
Hoot was formerly employed as a roofer. He was the official only member of the Bells Valley Worship Center.
Hoot is survived by his wife, Edith Mae Robertson Powell of Goshen; children, Linda Bethel and husband Dallas of Millboro, Sophia Shiplett and husband Pete of New Hope, Steward "Squeakie" Powell and wife Glenda of Staunton; 3 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by 17 brothers and sisters.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Bells Valley Worship Center with Pastor Claudette Wilcher officiating, and Pastor Wayne Conners assisting. Interment will be in Craigsville Community Cemetery.
The family will receive friends the night before from 6 - 7 p.m. at Craigsville Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to the Goshen Fire Department or Rescue Squad.
Arrangements are being handled by Craigsville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.craigsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2020