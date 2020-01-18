|
|
Clarence T. Livick
Staunton - Clarence Thomas Livick, 95, husband of Lorraine Helen (Grant) Livick of Staunton, departed this earthly life for the Heavenly Kingdom on Friday, January 17, 2020 in Augusta Health, Fishersville.
He was born February 3, 1924 in Staunton where he lived most of his life, son of William Morton and Florence (Craig) Livick.
Clarence was a WWII veteran of the United States Navy serving as a cook, guard and gunner's mate; he also served in the National Guard in Staunton for many years. He was a man of faith and loved serving as a deacon, class secretary and kitchen helper at First Baptist Church.
He retired from E. I. DuPont of Waynesboro.
In addition to his wife of 74 years, family includes his daughter, Donna Livick-Moses; two grandchildren, Bonnie Opyoke and husband William, and John T. Livick-Moses and wife Sarah Hunt; and two great grandchildren, Abigail Opyoke and Noah Opyoke.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday (January 21, 2020) at First Baptist Church by the Rev. Dr. Steve Traylor. Burial will follow in Thornrose Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be William Opyoke, John T. Livick-Moses, Rick Grant, Tim Grant, Berry Grant, Jr., and Charles Grant.
Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Grant, Gene Grant, Roy Lee Grant, Clint Grant, Claude Smith, and Ed Waitier.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church.
Henry Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Condolences may be made online to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 406 West Frederick Street, Staunton, VA 24401.
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21, 2020