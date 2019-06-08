|
|
Clarence William Roadcap
Lyndhurst - Clarence William "Mike" Roadcap, 50, husband of Sheila G. Roadcap, of Stuarts Draft, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Roadcap was born in Staunton, Virginia on June 24, 1968, the son of Betty Jo Floyd and the late Wayne Edward Roadcap.
Mike served in the United States Marine Corps. He loved his wife and his son Jack and treated them like royalty. Mike loved his family, enjoyed tinkering and fixing things, and was a wonderful cook. He was witty, kind, generous, and always put others before himself.
In addition to his wife of eleven years, Mike is survived by his son, Jack Roadcap of Stuarts Draft; siblings, Jerry Wayne Roadcap of Harrisonburg, Steven Michael Roadcap of Centerville, Molly Roadcap of Churchville, Wayne Roadcap, Jr. of Culpeper, and Jenny Lynn Roadcap of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in Augusta Memorial Park by Mr. Calvin Eavey.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from June 8 to June 11, 2019