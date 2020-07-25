1/1
Clemmer L. "Rob" Roberts
1939 - 2020
Clemmer L. "Rob" Roberts

Staunton - Clemmer L. "Rob" Roberts, 80, of Staunton, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Augusta Health.

He was born September 13, 1939 in Burnsville (Bath County), VA, a son of the late Harry M. and Brownie H. (McCune) Roberts.

Mr. Roberts was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Rob owned and operated Spectrum Communications of Staunton for over 30 years, providing commercial radio services to public safety departments and businesses in the Shenandoah Valley..

Family members include four children and their spouses, Georgeanna and Charles Sandford of Mechanicsville, VA, Franklin Roberts and Keeshea Turner Roberts of Burke, VA, Daniel Roberts and Nindy Gill of Oakton, VA, and Patrick Roberts of Greenville, VA; a sister, Harriett Ann Van Dusen of Ashland, VA; 13 grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, Clarence "Eddie" Roberts; two brothers, Miller Roberts and Stokley "Buster" Roberts; and two sisters, Phyllis Zabrowski and Doris Roberts.

A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 in Augusta Memorial Park.

Friends may view from 2 until 7 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 in the Henry Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.






Published in The News Leader from Jul. 25 to Jul. 28, 2020.
