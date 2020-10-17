Clestion E. "Tiny Boy" Washington
Staunton - On Wednesday, October 14, 2020, Clestion E. Washington of Staunton, Virginia, departed this life at the age of 85.
Clestion was born September 16, 1935 in Staunton Virginia to the late Elmo W. and Mazie (Wormsley) Washington, Sr.
He graduated from Booker T. Washington High School and retired from the Pepsi Cola Company after 18 years of service; his pride being that he had missed not one day of work in all those years. He was a member and faithful worker of the Community United Methodist Church.
Clestion was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Rebecca A. Burke (William B.) and Bersenia Washington; two brothers, Elmo W. Washington Jr. and Robert J. Washington; one niece, Sandra; one nephew, Bernard and one sister-in-law, Genevieve S. Washington.
He leaves to mourn, one brother, Uzell C. Washington (Alice J.); one aunt, Dorothy Becks; one devoted nephew, Kevin and two other nephews, Eric (Joanne) and Uzell, Jr. (Aronda); two nieces, Katreniah and Tiffney (Kenwyn); two sisters-in-law, Rev. Willie S. Washington and Jean L. Washington; other family and friends.
Out of an abundance of caution due to the Coronavirus outbreak, a private graveside service will be held at Oaklawn Mausoleums and Memory Gardens. Relatives and friends may share condolences with the family online by visiting www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com
. Professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home (540) 943-6938/(540)886-2601.