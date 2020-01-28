|
|
Cleva B. Rexrode
Staunton - Cleva Elizabeth (Brooks) Rexrode, 91, of 369 National Avenue was lifted up to heaven Sunday, January 26, 2020 in English Meadows Senior Living in Crozet.
Mrs. Rexrode was born in Waynesboro, Virginia on August 16, 1928, a daughter of the late Russell Lee and Catherine (Landes) Brooks.
Cleva was a member of Linden Heights Baptist Church and retired from ASR where she was employed in the packing department for over twenty-nine years. She enjoyed gardening, word search, and loved spending time with her dog "Sweet Pea".
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Rexrode was preceded in death by two sons, Roger Dale "Buddy" Rexrode and Donald Eugene Rexrode; a daughter, Bonita Elizabeth Rexrode; and three brothers and seven sisters.
Surviving are two daughters, Catherine Minter and her husband Joe, and Pamela Coakley and her husband Ted; three sons, Jeffrey Rexrode and his wife Sandy, Randolph Rexrode and his wife Sheila, and Dwight "Corky" Rexrode; a brother, Denny Brooks and his wife Debbie; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren, an expected great-grandchild; four great-great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
A Celebration of life will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Reverend John Crawford, III.
Burial will follow in Oaklawn Memory Gardens.
Active pallbearers will be her grandsons, Jay Minter, Mike Taylor, Nate and Matt Rexrode, and great-grandsons, Cody Minter, and Brandon Taylor.
Honorary pallbearers will be her granddaughters, Michelle Coakley, Jessica Hahn, Erica Higgins, Jenna Morgan and her great-granddaughters, Brittany and Emily Minter.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy, Suite 300, Charlottesville, Virginia 22911 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-1942.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 28 to Jan. 31, 2020