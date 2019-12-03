|
Clinton E. Martin
Stuarts Draft - Clinton E. Martin, 96, of Stuarts Draft passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Stuarts Draft Retirement Community.
Born February 12, 1923 in Stuarts Draft, he was the son of the late John Daniel and Mary (Craig) Martin.
Clinton was a man of great faith and was a dedicated member of Springdale Mennonite Church. His greatest passion in life was farming. He had previously served as President of the Augusta County Farm Bureau and as a board member with the Augusta Cooperative Farm Bureau. Clinton enjoyed spending time at the lake with his family and attending and watching NASCAR races.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Esther Davis "Sue" Martin; son, Dean Martin; and brother, Roy Martin.
Survivors include two sons, Gary Martin and wife, Pat and Dale Martin and wife, Paula all of Stuarts Draft; grandchildren, Kari Hollinger and husband, Chris, Karla Martin and fiancé, Brent Sammann, Katie Harding and husband, Will and Logan Martin and wife, Madelene; siblings, Thelma Maust, Frances Campbell, and Garland Martin; as well as a number of nieces and nephews.
Following a private graveside service, a memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Springdale Mennonite Church, 170 Hall School Road, Waynesboro with Pastor Kevin Goertzen officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church as well as following the service.
The family would like to give a special heartfelt thank you to the Stuarts Draft Retirement Community and Hospice of the Shenandoah for their love and care of Clinton.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial contributions in Clinton's memory to a .
Arrangement have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2019