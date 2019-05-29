|
|
Clyde Milstead
Mount Solon - James Clyde Milstead, 86, of Mount Solon, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at his home.
Clyde was born in Mt. Solon on August 23, 1932, a son of the late Este Lou (Rexrode) and Thomas Kermit Milstead.
He was a member of Heavens Golden Gate Church in Staunton.
On September 14, 1974, he was united in marriage to Shirley Louise (Bottenfield) Milstead, who preceded him in death on June 24, 2018.
Clyde is survived by four daughters, Karen Robbins, Diane Bobesink and Brenda Milstead-Reese, all of Columbia, SC, and Lisa Gantt and husband, Drayton, of Barnwell, SC; two sons, Tim Hoover, of Hephizabah, GA, and Dee Hoover and wife, Nancy, of Mt. Solon; a sister, Kathleen Rhodes of Lacy Springs; eight grandchildren, Damon Chron, Nick Chron, Lindsey Gantt-Bush, Megan Thompson, April Hoover-Rivera, Brice Milstead, Louis Gantt, and Emily Reese; seven great-grandsons; eight great-granddaughters; two great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Marie Milstead.
He is preceded in death by siblings, Gene Milstead, Lester Milstead, Frances Marshall-Bottenfield.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:30 PM Friday, May 31, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 AM on Saturday, June 1st, at the funeral home with Pastors Golden Clark, Tim Hoover, and Tony Neely officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Church Cemetery in Mount Solon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heavens Golden Gate Church, PO Box 228, Verona, VA 24482.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com
Published in The News Leader from May 29 to June 1, 2019