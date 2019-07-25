|
Coleen R. Wandless
West Augusta - Coleen (Robinson) Wandless, age 86, formerly of West Augusta, went home peacefully on July 24, 2019.
Coleen was born April 19, 1933 in Bath County, the daughter of the late Loyd A. and Virgie A. (Galyen) Robinson. She was employed as a teaching assistant for Augusta County Schools for 29 years. Coleen was a member of Deerfield Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher for many years and was active in Baptist Women. She enjoyed reading and was a gifted poet; her greatest treasure was time spent with family. On August 24, 1951 she married Nelson O. Wandless, who preceded her in death on May 10, 1997.
Surviving are a son, J. Marc Wandless (Dana) of Staunton; three daughters, Shelly Rathburn (David), Kim Gum (Tim), and Jean Marshall (Roger), all of Staunton; nine grandchildren, Lindsay Mason (Jon), Sara Botkin (Josh), Brad Rathburn (Bambie), Wes Rathburn (Lauren), Tyler (Ashley), Ethan and Elliot Wandless, Lauren Henderson (Preston), and Austin Marshall; seven great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Dinah Wood (Tommy) of Fishersville and Maxine Robinson of Staunton.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Eric Wandless; three sisters, Lois Armstrong, Lina Keyser, and Libby Manley; and a brother, Norman Robinson.
A service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27 in Deerfield Baptist Church, officiated by Pastors Curtis Crawford and George Etling. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Tyler, Ethan, and Elliot Wandless, Austin Marshall, and Brad and Wes Rathburn. Honorary pallbearers will be grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 p.m. Friday at Bear Funeral Home, and other times at the home of Shelly and David Rathburn, 288 Eidson Creek Rd., Staunton.
The family acknowledges with gratitude the thoughtful care given by the staff of Royal Care of Staunton and Shenandoah House.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o August Health Foundation, P. O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939; or Deerfield Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 19, Deerfield, VA 24432.
Published in The News Leader from July 25 to July 28, 2019