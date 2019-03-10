|
|
Colin Smith Warmington
Middlebrook - Colin Smith Warmington, 52, of Middlebrook passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at his home.
Born January 16, 1967 in PA, he was the son of the late Stanley "Mick" and Pamela (Corfield) Warmington.
Colin worked as a carpenter. Those who knew him knew of his love of kids, animals and music.
Survivors include his wife, Anita Warmington; his two children, Nicholas Colin and Lily Ann Warmington; siblings, Caroline Canavan, Rick Warmington, Anthony Warmington and Jamie Warmington; and nieces and nephews, Jane, Megan, Cody, Jessica, Lindsey, Ian, Sarah, Hayden and Andrea.
Following cremation, the family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 1870 Stuarts Draft Hwy, Stuarts Draft. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make donations to The Elephant Sanctuary, P.O. Box 393, Hohenwald, TN 38462.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2019