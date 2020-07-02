Connel "Toby" Hansford Conner, Jr.
Churchville - Connel "Toby" Hansford Conner, Jr., 86, of Churchville passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Bath County on November 9, 1933, a son of the late Connel Hansford and Pearl Kathleen (Keyser) Conner. On March 14, 1953, he married Vera Katherine Rexrode, who preceded him in death on February 6, 2016.
A self-employed logger, Toby was well known for hauling logs on his green 1962 B Model Mack "Wood Hick," which he bought in 1967 and drove until his retirement at the age of 80. Additionally, he enjoyed time spent hunting, fishing and was a founding member of Wagon Wheel Hunt Club. Above all, Toby Conner will be remembered as a hard-working provider to his family and a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his three sons, Richie H. "Shag" Conner and friend, Eunice Montgomery of Edinburg; Douglas W. "Droop" Conner and friend, Penny Benson of Churchville and Tony "Doody" Conner and friend Missy Conner of Churchville; daughter, Tammy Coyner of Churchville; brothers, William L. "Big Head" Conner and wife, Hilda of Churchville, and Robert "Bobby" Conner of Brookesmith, Texas; sister, Peggy Rider and husband, Bobby of Ft. Pierce, Fla.; six grandchildren, Deann Smith, Amanda Young, Toby Coyner, Sarah and Adam Conner and Troy Stephenson; four great-grandchildren, Katelyn and McKenzie Smith, Lynnley Young and Adalynn Coyner; as well as his beloved three-legged dog "Smokey," who was his constant companion.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his brother, David Franklin Conner; sister, Charlotte Conner McClure; as well as his son-in-law, Donald Coyner.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, July 4, 2020 in Oaklawn Mausoleum & Memory Gardens with pastor Mike Puffenbarger officiating.
Friends may call throughout the day on Friday at Obaugh Funeral Home and other times at the home of Toby.
Active pallbearers will be Toby Coyner, Adam Conner, Buddy Rexrode, Timmy Siron, Troy Stephenson, Bernie Plotner, Leapy McManaway, Charlie Losh.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Wagon Wheel Hunt Club.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.obaughfuneralhome.com
.