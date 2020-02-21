Services
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church
6410 Lee Jackson Highway
Steels Tavern, VA
Connie Hutchinson Obituary
Connie Hutchinson

Verona - Connie Hutchinson, 58, of Verona, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 in Fishersville.

She was born July 9, 1961 in Virginia to the late Harry Patterson and Jean Anderson Patterson Allen.

In addition to her parents she was preceded by her daughter, Samantha Hutchinson.

She is survived by her children, Jamie, Lucus and Mitchell Hutchinson and April Mason; grandchildren, Cheyenne Brown, Evan Brown, Carlie Hutchinson, Jaxson and ten other grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held 1:00pm on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church, 6410 Lee Jackson Highway, Steels Tavern, VA 24476.

Family and friends may share their condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2020
