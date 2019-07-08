Services
Connie Anderson
Staunton - Constance Elaine (Rivers) Anderson, 71, passed away on July 7, 2019 from complications of Parkinson's disease at her residence in Staunton, Virginia. She was born on August 27, 1947 in Lake Butler, Florida to the late Wilson S. Rivers and Sophia (Warenda) Rivers. She is survived by her husband of 48 years Rick Anderson and daughters Keri (Brad) Harrell and Susan (David) Vesel.

Connie grew up in Lake Butler, Florida and attended Union County High School. She graduated from Florida State University and was a high school Spanish teacher, then full time mother which included homeschooling her two daughters in Palm Harbor, Florida, and Union, South Carolina. Throughout her life she volunteered her time and energy for good causes, was active in church and always an enthusiastic choir member.

She will be remembered for her sense of fun, her generous spirit, commitment to family, and her love for hats and sparkly accessories.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers you remember Connie through a donation to , the Joni&Friends Ministry, or another charity meaningful to you. At her request, the family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from July 8 to July 11, 2019
