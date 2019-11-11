|
Constance "Connie" Heslep Huffman
Brownsburg - Constance "Connie" Heslep Huffman, 68, of Brownsburg, died peacefully Saturday, November 9, 2019 at her home surrounded by family.
She was born May 14, 1951 at Stonewall Jackson Hospital in Lexington, the daughter of the late Jack Heslep and Ramona Brown Heslep. She graduated from Rockbridge High School, Southern Seminary, and Mary Baldwin College where she earned her bachelor's degree and teaching certificate. She was a second mother and confidant to nearly 1,000 students over her 31-year teaching career with Rockbridge County Schools.
She loved her family, her church, her friends (lifelong and newly-found) and her community most. She was an active member, leader, and historian at Bethesda Presbyterian Church in Rockbridge Baths as well as an active member of the Brownsburg Community Association, having served on the Board of Directors several times and a frequent docent at the Brownsburg Museum. She enjoyed history, family genealogy, and exploring new places close to home. Her hobbies included reading, flower gardening, and bird and butterfly watching. Woodland fairies, angels, teapots, and tablecloths were her simple treasures.
She is survived by two children, Amanda Glover (and husband John) and Brandan Huffman, and two siblings, Scott Heslep(and wife Kim), and Gail Clark (and husband Ron). Her grandchildren were her pride and joy - Taylor, Allison and Daniel Huffman, Rachel Sprouse, Jacob and Jasper Glover. She was a special aunt to Julia Ladd, Toria Brown, Margaux and Matthew Clark.
A funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 2 pm at Bethesda Presbyterian Church with Rev. Fred Noll officiating. Burial will follow at McElwee Chapel Cemetery. Friends may gather with the family one hour prior to the service as well as after the graveside service for a reception in Bethesda's Fellowship Hall.
Memorial contributions can be made to the (2840 VA-419 Suite 106A, Roanoke, VA 24018) or Rockbridge Area Hospice (315 Myers St, Lexington, VA 24450).
Arrangements are being handled by Harrison Funeral Home and Crematory, Lexington, VA.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14, 2019