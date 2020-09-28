CRYSTAL L. STEELE
Staunton - Crystal Lynn Steele, 35, of Staunton, died Saturday, September 26, 2020, at VCU Hospital, Richmond.
She was born April 23, 1985, in Staunton, a daughter of the late Wilbur Clyde and Florence Cleo (Tucker) Steele.
She was a devout Christian.
She was a fun loving and caring person and loved her children.
Family members include her siblings, Glenn Steele (Michelle) of Fishersville, Marie Biser (Steve) of South Carolina, Michael Steele (Tammy) of Stuarts Draft, and Tina (Chris) Ruszala of Delaware; her children, Isaac Sobczak and Sierra Steele; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Angela Steele.
A celebration of life service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel.
Memorials may be made to Doorways, 612 E. Marshall Street, Richmond, VA 23219.
