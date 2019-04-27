|
|
Cynthia Ann Roberts
Forest - Cynthia Ann Roberts, 62 of Forest, wife of Everett "Sonny" H. Roberts, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
Born on May 5, 1956 in Staunton, she was the daughter of the late Paul G Alexander and Julia D. Alexander. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a nephew, Andrew Alexander.
Cindy was an active volunteer for over 20 years with OWL in Woodbridge and loved to play golf.
In addition to her husband Sonny, she is survived by a brother, Wendell Alexander and wife Sara as well as a nephew, Jacob Alexander and wife Mary.
At her request, services will be private.
To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 27 to Apr. 30, 2019