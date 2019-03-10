Services
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Cynthia Ann (Shannon) Staton


1958 - 2019
Cynthia Ann (Shannon) Staton Obituary
Cynthia Ann (Shannon) Staton

Verona - Cynthia Ann (Shannon) Staton, 60, widow of William Lee "Billy" Staton, of Verona, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at her residence.

Mrs. Staton was born on May 23, 1958, in Staunton, a daughter of the late Warren J. and Edna (Loso) Shannon.

Cynthia loved her family and being a grandmother. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, and finding treasures.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Staton was preceded in death by a brother.

Surviving is a son, Dustin H. Staton; a daughter, Michelle N. McNeal and her husband Jason, all of Verona; a grandchild, Claire M. McNeal; three brothers and one sister.

A memorial celebration of Cynthia's life will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Jason McNeal, 65 Wakefield Drive, Verona.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2019
