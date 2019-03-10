|
Cynthia Ann (Shannon) Staton
Verona - Cynthia Ann (Shannon) Staton, 60, widow of William Lee "Billy" Staton, of Verona, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Staton was born on May 23, 1958, in Staunton, a daughter of the late Warren J. and Edna (Loso) Shannon.
Cynthia loved her family and being a grandmother. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, and finding treasures.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Staton was preceded in death by a brother.
Surviving is a son, Dustin H. Staton; a daughter, Michelle N. McNeal and her husband Jason, all of Verona; a grandchild, Claire M. McNeal; three brothers and one sister.
A memorial celebration of Cynthia's life will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Jason McNeal, 65 Wakefield Drive, Verona.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2019