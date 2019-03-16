|
Cynthia Carter Wayts
Hawaii - Cynthia Carter Wayts, age 73, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019.
She was born on February 8, 1946 in Staunton, Virginia to Ms. Virginia Winston and the late Amos Patterson. She was married to her longtime friend and love, Kenneth M. Wayts in September 1985, who preceded her in death in 2018.
Cynthia is survived by her mother Virginia Winston, her daughter Tina Lindsay, her four sons Steve Moats (Donna), Danny Moats (Kim), Tony Moats (Debbie), Tim Moats (Diana), her sisters Priscilla (Raj), Kay (Walter), Cheryl, Cathy (Mitch), Libby, Connie (Dwight), her brothers Ronnie, Michael, Billy (Peggy), Johnnie, her sister-in-law Faith, her brother-in-law's Donnie, Jimmy, Jay, 12 Grandchildren (Rafe, Danielle, Britney, Andrew, Breanna, Josette, Angelica, Kevin, Lateasha, Shannon, Tyler, Ahna), 7 Great-Grandchildren (Raiatea, Mia, Jeremy, Aiden, Dakota, Leila, Avah), her many nieces and nephews. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
Please join us in celebrating her life on Friday, March 22, 2019 between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. at the Community United Methodist Church, 249 Cedar Green Road, Staunton. A service will be held at 11:00 am to honor Cynthia with burial to follow at Oaklawn Memory Gardens.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of her arrangements.
