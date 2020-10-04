1/
Cynthia L. Lunsford
CYNTHIA L. LUNSFORD

Staunton - Cynthia "Cindy" Lynette Lunsford, 55, of Staunton passed away peacefully at her home after a courageous battle with COPD on October 3, 2020.

She was born in Augusta, GA on September 16, 1965 to Rebecca "Becky" (George) Orebaugh and the late Gaylon Orebaugh and grew up in Staunton.

In addition to her mother, Ms. Lunsford leaves behind a devoted and loving fiancé, Mike Johnson; her son and light of her life, Tyler Smith; granddaughter, Skyler; brother, Jeff Orebaugh; sisters, Shelley Easter (Timmy) and Niki Zenzen (Chad); special family, Jordan and Allie Johnson, Donna and Joey Good; her beloved dog, Boo Boo; special aunt and uncle, Brenda and Ronnie Moore of Chesterfield; and special friend, Shannon Phillips.

In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by special family members, Donald and Elizabeth Johnson.

The family has requested a time of fellowship with friends and family at Henry Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.






Published in The News Leader from Oct. 4 to Oct. 7, 2020.
