|
|
Cynthia (Plaza) Roth
Staunton - Cynthia (Plaza) Roth, 93, widow of Mathias Peter Roth, died Tuesday morning, September 10, 2019 at Royal Care Assisted Living in Staunton.
Cynthia was born February 13, 1926 in Miami, FL, a daughter of the late Raymond and Magda (Hansen) Plaza.
Prior to retirement, she was an Activities Director at Mayfair Nursing Home in Hempstead, NY. She loved her employment there and doing crafts and activities with the residents.
In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by a sister, Gloria Hickey; a brother, Julian Plaza; a niece, Liza (Hickey) Briody; and grandson-in-law, Michael J. Moore.
Family members include three daughters and two sons-in-law, Janine M. and Kevin Vallee and Susan G. Berntson, all of Staunton, and Alison E. and Frank Ruggiere of Berlin, MD; a son, Peter C. Roth of Boston, MA; three grandchildren, Elizabeth (Liz) Moore and her husband Peter Cline of Staunton, Steven and Matthew Ruggiere of Berlin, MD; great-granddaughter, Peyton Moore and step-great-granddaughter Calla Cline, both of Staunton; and half-brother Joseph Plaza and his wife, Linda, of Davenport, FL.
A Service of Remembrance will be held from 2:30 p.m. until 4: 00 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home. A eulogy will be provided by Frank Ruggiere. The burial will be private at a later date.
The family thanks the entire staff of Royal Care Assisted Living for their excellent and loving care of Cynthia and also thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah or .
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 11 to Sept. 14, 2019