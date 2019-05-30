Services
Dale Moats Obituary
Blue Ridge, Va. - Dale Moats, 58, of Blue Ridge, Va., left this earth suddenly on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, to be with his Savior and his beloved bride who he missed dearly.

His Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Valley Church. In true "Dale fashion," come in comfortable, colorful clothes. The family will receive friends from 3 until 8 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Oakey's Funeral Service - East Chapel, Roanoke, Va. (540) 977-3909. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
Published in The News Leader from May 30 to June 2, 2019
