Dale Richard Hiner
Dale Richard Hiner

Staunton - Dale Richard Hiner, 78, of Staunton died Friday, October 9, 2020 in McDowell, VA. He was born in Highland County the son of the late Randolph and Audrey Hiner.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara A. Hiner; sister, Joyce Marie Hiner; sons, Douglas and William Hiner.

He is survived by a daughter, Cindy (Kevin) Warren; grandson, Brandon S. Warren and a special dog, Cheyenne.

Services will be private.

Services handled by Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, Fishersville, VA.






Published in The News Leader from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2020.
