Dana A. Milton

Lexington - Dana Dee (Altizer) Milton, 54, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at her residence. She was born September 18, 1965 in Staunton, a daughter of Linda (Bartenslager) Henry and the late William Cleveland Altizer. Dana was an avid "artist in residence" and animal lover. In addition to her mother, family members include Stephen Hanes; a son, Joshua Slade Milton; a daughter, Caitlyn Savannah Milton; a grandson, Adam Pierce Milton; and the father of her children, Jeff Milton. Services will be announced at a later date. Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.




Published in The News Leader from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
