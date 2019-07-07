|
Daniel Eugene "Danny" Toman
Staunton - Daniel Eugene "Danny" Toman, 53 of 697 Gloria Place, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Toman was born in Staunton on May 22, 1966, a son of Bonnie (Patterson) Plair and the late Guy Edward Toman.
Mr. Toman owned and operated "Always Be Prepared" Military Surplus store, he enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time outdoors.
In addition to his father, Mr. Toman was preceded in death by an infant son, Jacob Lee Toman and a brother, Larry Lamar Plair.
Surviving in addition to his mother of Staunton are two sons, Chris D. Hodge and his wife Stephanie and Nicholas D. Toman and his girlfriend Brandi Palmer, both of Staunton; a daughter, Danielle Toman of Arkansas; a brother, Edward L. Toman and his wife Ginger of Staunton; three grandchildren, Matthew Hodge, Sage Reynolds and Anthena Toman; a great aunt, Dolly Rexrode; and a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contribution to the Staunton Augusta Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 2566, Staunton, VA 24402.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from July 7 to July 10, 2019