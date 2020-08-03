1/
Daniel Fields
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Fields

Daniel Clayton Fields, 75, a resident of Waynesboro, VA, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his home.

A son of the late Garth C. Fields and Melba Louise (VanWinkle) Fields, he was born November 30, 1944 in Homestead, FL.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Clifford F. Fields.

Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Margie F. Fields; 3 sons, Brian C. Fields and Angela, William David Fields and his wife Sherry, Charles Franklin Campbell and his wife Maggie; daughter, Glenna Spitzer and her husband Mike; 3 grandchildren, Rachel Sprouse and her husband Willie, Jacob Glover and Courtney, Andrew David Fields and his wife Trinity; 2 great-grandchildren, Scarlett Amelie Fields and Eleanor Sprouse.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Wednesday, August 5th at his home.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, August 6th at the Beech Grove Christian Church Cemetery in Roseland, officiated by Pastor Mike Auen.

Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online are welcome at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com

McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA 22980
540-949-8133
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved