Daniel Fields
Daniel Clayton Fields, 75, a resident of Waynesboro, VA, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his home.
A son of the late Garth C. Fields and Melba Louise (VanWinkle) Fields, he was born November 30, 1944 in Homestead, FL.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Clifford F. Fields.
Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Margie F. Fields; 3 sons, Brian C. Fields and Angela, William David Fields and his wife Sherry, Charles Franklin Campbell and his wife Maggie; daughter, Glenna Spitzer and her husband Mike; 3 grandchildren, Rachel Sprouse and her husband Willie, Jacob Glover and Courtney, Andrew David Fields and his wife Trinity; 2 great-grandchildren, Scarlett Amelie Fields and Eleanor Sprouse.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Wednesday, August 5th at his home.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, August 6th at the Beech Grove Christian Church Cemetery in Roseland, officiated by Pastor Mike Auen.
Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online are welcome at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com
McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.