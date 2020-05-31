Dr. Daniel Ira Wachspress
Dr. Daniel Ira Wachspress

Dr. Daniel Ira Wachspress, age 62, passed away on May 29, 2020, in Alexandria, Virginia due to complications associated with frontotemporal dementia. Dan was born in 1957 in Bloomfield, Connecticut. He graduated summa cum laude in three years from the University of Connecticut (UConn) with a degree in mathematics and science and was inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society. Prior to receiving his medical degree from UConn, Dan served in the Peace Corps as a mathematics teacher in Togo, Africa. Dan met his future wife, Diana, in medical residency, settled in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, and practiced family medicine for 27 years. He was beloved by his patients and community and stated that practicing medicine was "something I always wanted to do." He enjoyed rooting for the Red Sox, beekeeping, cooking, gardening, golfing, exercising and spending time with his three children. Dan is survived by his father, Howard Wachspress, his sister, Sara Wachspress, and his three children - Arianna, Mariah, and Gabriel Jensen-Wachspress. His family suggests that donations can be made to the Brain Support Network (https://www.brainsupportnetwork.org/), The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (https://www.theaftd.org/), or the Celiac Disease Foundation (https://celiac.org/).




Published in The News Leader from May 31 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
