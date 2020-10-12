Daniel L. Anthony
Staunton - Daniel Lee "Dan" Anthony left this world to be with Jesus on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the age of 66 at his home in Staunton, Virginia. He was in the company of family at the time.
Dan was born in Staunton, Virginia on June 29, 1954 to loving parents Ernest C. "Ernie" and Avis P. Anthony.
His family wishes for him to be remembered as a Christ-follower, active at Memorial Baptist Church of Staunton, a deacon, and known as the "Candy Man" to the children there, to whom he would weekly pass out dum-dum suckers with a smile on his face. Dan could frequently be found in the company of his sons in his shop on his property, building or fixing things or just shooting the breeze.
Even while he suffered, Dan is remembered by all who loved him as wanting to stay positive. He was making jokes and being silly until the very end.
Dan is survived by his wife Karen Anthony, with whom he shared 30 wonderful years of marriage. Also surviving him are his three sons and their families: Chris Childress and Amber, and their children Isabelle and Adyson Coyner and Raelynn Childress; Chad and Marcie Childress and their children Emily, Blake, and Haley Puckett, and Jayce Childress; and Brandon and Amanda Childress and their sons Hunter and Waylon. Other survivors include his three siblings, David (Jo) Anthony, Patti Anthony, and Mark (Suzy) Anthony and their families; his Uncle Dale and Aunt Margaret Powers and their extended family; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Ernest C. Anthony in 2012 and his mother Avis P. Anthony in 2017.
A graveside service will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in Thornrose Cemetery by Pastor Mark B. Jones.
The family wishes to thank Legacy Hospice of Fishersville and the Cancer Center of UVA for their outstanding service and kindness to Dan and the family during this last season.
In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions are requested by the family to be sent to: Cancer Research Institute, National Headquarters, 29 Broadway, Floor 4, New York, NY 10006-3111.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net