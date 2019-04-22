|
|
Danny Lee LaClair
Staunton - Danny Lee "Grandy" LaClair, 63, husband of Nancy M. LaClair of Staunton, passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 19, 2019 at his residence, while preparing for a much anticipated weekend golf tournament.
Danny was born on July 18, 1955 in Hot Springs, a son of Delmar (Layton) LaClair and the late Frank G. LaClair.
Danny retired in July 2018 from SVEC after 44 years of service and he thought of his co-workers as family. One of his many passions in life was being a Boy Scout where he served as a leader for many years and received several awards for outstanding leadership and dedication. Music was another passion; he was a member of various area bands and DJ'd for over twenty years. Danny will always be remembered for his big heart and his generous spirit and his passing will leave a huge void in our lives.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are two children of whom he was deeply proud, Lindsay R.L. Hensley and her husband Beach of Asheville, NC and Samuel M. LaClair of Staunton; two grandsons to whom he was devoted "Grandy," Beachler and Levi Hensley; two sisters, Darla Fauber of Mt. Solon and Kimberly Button of Staunton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 2000 Shutterlee Mill Road, Staunton, by Pastor Denny Sites.
Burial will follow in Oaklawn Memory Gardens.
Active pallbearers will be Randy Powell, Lance Armstrong, Jeff Deaver, Wayne Hannah, Denny Pierce, Ben Cash, Scott Austin, and Mike Nessar.
Honorary pallbearers will be Elwood Cash, Jerry Sheffer, Chris Fowiler, and Vivian Michael.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the .
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, Virginia is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
"WAHOOWA"
#143
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 22 to Apr. 25, 2019