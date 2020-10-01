1/
Danny R. Dunsmore
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Danny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Danny R. Dunsmore

Staunton - Danny Ray Dunsmore, 75, of Verona, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Birch Gardens.

He was born September 26, 1945 in Staunton, a son of the late Leroy Gilbert and Fannie Joy (Shumate) Dunsmore.

Mr. Dunsmore was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in Vietnam and a member of Verona United Methodist Church.

He was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. Danny was a great storyteller, loved to talk, and never met a stranger.

Family members include a son, Scott Dunsmore (Linda) of Mt. Sidney; a daughter, Jenny Dunsmore (Butch) of Grottoes; two brothers, Howard L. Dunsmore(Nancy F.) of Stuarts Draft; Gerald R. "Jake" Dunsmore of Mt. Sidney; the mother of his children Peggy Dunsmore Anderson (Rob) of Staunton, and seven grandchildren, Nathan Vincent, Morgan Dunsmore, Joseph White, Michael Carlton, Evan Carlton, Emory Dunsmore and Madelyn Hupman; step-children, Robin and Trad Newcomb and family, Lisa and Don Moomaw and family; numerous niece and nephews; and his dog, Charlotta. Special friends, Dale Tuck and Tara Fitz of Buffalo Junction, Va., and Hugh Alec Christian of Weyers Cave and Sam Good.

He was preceded in death by an infant brother, Stanley G. Dunsmore; two sisters, Evelyn Dunsmore (F.Stuart) VanPelt and Julia (Judy) Dunsmore (Paul) Alexander; a sister-in-law, Jean S. Dunsmore; and his dog, Diamond.

A graveside service will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday October 10, 2020 at the Verona United Methodist Cemetery.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Graveside service
03:30 PM
Verona United Methodist Cemetery.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by HENRY FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved