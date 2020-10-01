Danny R. Dunsmore
Staunton - Danny Ray Dunsmore, 75, of Verona, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Birch Gardens.
He was born September 26, 1945 in Staunton, a son of the late Leroy Gilbert and Fannie Joy (Shumate) Dunsmore.
Mr. Dunsmore was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in Vietnam and a member of Verona United Methodist Church.
He was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. Danny was a great storyteller, loved to talk, and never met a stranger.
Family members include a son, Scott Dunsmore (Linda) of Mt. Sidney; a daughter, Jenny Dunsmore (Butch) of Grottoes; two brothers, Howard L. Dunsmore(Nancy F.) of Stuarts Draft; Gerald R. "Jake" Dunsmore of Mt. Sidney; the mother of his children Peggy Dunsmore Anderson (Rob) of Staunton, and seven grandchildren, Nathan Vincent, Morgan Dunsmore, Joseph White, Michael Carlton, Evan Carlton, Emory Dunsmore and Madelyn Hupman; step-children, Robin and Trad Newcomb and family, Lisa and Don Moomaw and family; numerous niece and nephews; and his dog, Charlotta. Special friends, Dale Tuck and Tara Fitz of Buffalo Junction, Va., and Hugh Alec Christian of Weyers Cave and Sam Good.
He was preceded in death by an infant brother, Stanley G. Dunsmore; two sisters, Evelyn Dunsmore (F.Stuart) VanPelt and Julia (Judy) Dunsmore (Paul) Alexander; a sister-in-law, Jean S. Dunsmore; and his dog, Diamond.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday October 10, 2020 at the Verona United Methodist Cemetery.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
