Danny Ray Cash
Greenville - Danny Ray Cash, 43, husband of Mary (Sensabaugh) Cash of 277 Lake Drive, Greenville, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 in Augusta Health, Fishersville.
Mr. Cash was born on April 16, 1976 in Staunton, a son of Sharon Kaye (Bess) Smith and Ronnie Lee Cash.
Danny was employed by Sky Trucking as a truck driver and enjoyed fishing. He was an organ donor and would encourage others to consider donating in his memory.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, James T., Jr. and Margie B. Bess; paternal grandparents, Glen L. and Elsie Mae Cash; and father-in-law, David Lester Sensabaugh.
Surviving in addition to his wife of four years, his mother of Raphine and father of Churchville, is his step-father, Charlie Smith of Raphine; his step-mother, Nancy of Churchville; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Ann Sensabaugh of Staunton; a brother, Scottie Lee Cash of Verona; a step-brother, Barry Smith and his wife Robyn of Newport; two step-sisters, Misty Coyner of Elkton and Susan McCray of Mint Spring; his pet dog, "Max"; and a number of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Those desiring may pay their respects by visiting Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory during normal business hours of 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
At the request of the family, there will be no public viewing.
A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019 in Augusta Memorial Park by Pastor Stewart McCarter.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Staunton - Augusta Regional SPCA, Post Office Box 2014, Staunton, Virginia 24402 or the Augusta Health Hospice Foundation of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, Virginia 22939.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from May 6 to May 9, 2019