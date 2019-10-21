|
Darby P. Helmick
Staunton - Darby Preston Helmick, 51, husband of Sherri Lynn Helmick, of Springhill, was called home Saturday, October 19, 2019.
He was born December 25, 1967 in Staunton, a son of the late William Preston and Linda Marzell (Jackson) Helmick.
In addition to his wife, he leaves behind a daughter, Chassidy Helmick and granddaughter, Kalilah Palmer; a step-son, Kristopher Kallas and granddaughter, Angelina Kallas; a step-daughter, Nichole McLamb; a sister, Melissa Lynn Gray; as well as numerous other family members and many friends.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Daniel Carter. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Corey Jewell, Tony Rankin, Brian Howdyshell, Lee Ritchie, B.J. Baber, Trevor Smith, Steve Carper, and Daniel Diehl.
Honorary pallbearers will be Scott and David Flavin.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24, 2019