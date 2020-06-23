Darlene Debra Bowles
Stuarts Draft - Darlene Debra Bowles, 68, of Stuarts Draft, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Accordius Health in Waynesboro, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Covington on June 7, 1952, a daughter of late Russell Bowles and Janet (Kennedy) Robinette, who survives. Darlene was raised by loving step father, Gene Robinette, who also survives.
Darlene was an active member of Finley Memorial Presbyterian Church, where she served in many roles within the church. She worked as a Parts Manager for McDonough Toyota for 30 years. Yard work, drawing, and woodwork were a few of her favorite hobbies. She was a caring and loving person, and loved animals, especially dogs.
In addition to her mother and step father, Darlene is survived by her daughter, Dr. Renee Burkholder and wife, Samantha Blaylock; siblings, Russell Bowles Jr. and wife, Vicki and Una Liptrap and husband, Matt; grandchildren, Asher and Zoey Mabe; nephews, Ray Coffey and wife, Crystal, and Jake Bowles; special friends, Yvonne Simmons and Ellen Chasen; as well as extended family and friends.
Darlene also leaves behind her four-legged grand pup, Mahina, her "Baby Girl."
A memorial service will be conducted at Finley Memorial Presbyterian Church, 24 Finley Dr., Stuarts Draft, at 3pm on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Family and friends attending the service are asked to please be wearing facial masks and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Darlene's memory to Accordius at Waynesboro,1221, Rosser Ave, Waynesboro, VA 22980.
The family wishes to express a heartfelt thank you to all the staff at Accordius for their loving care of Darlene and her family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family
Published in The News Leader from Jun. 23 to Jun. 26, 2020.