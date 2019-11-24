|
|
Darlene Michelle (Rowe) Clark
Staunton - Darlene Michelle Clark, 54 of 56 Spring Crest Lane, Staunton, Virginia went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 23, 2019, in Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Darlene was born in Staunton, Virginia on January 28, 1965.
She was preceded in death by her loving stepfather, John Campbell.
She is survived by her parents, Ellsworth Rowe, Jr. and his wife Vivian of Staunton and Gloria Jean Campbell of Stuarts Draft. She also leaves behind her only child; her beloved daughter, Morgan Michelle Clark with whom she shared a very special bond; four sisters and a brother; Sandy Rexrode and husband Jeff, Sherri Nguyen and husband Tai, Donna Ham and husband Lee, Susanne Roadcap and husband Daryl and Brian Campbell and wife Jenny; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Darlene leaves behind a special niece, Jessica Hahn; and her special cat, Kiki.
Darlene had the best sense of humor, she loved to dance, and she was the life of the party anywhere she went. She would have everyone and anyone laughing. She was genuine, kind and had a heart of gold.
Darlene was a member of Raphine Christian Church and she was a true warrior and her faith in God was incredible.
She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
There will be no public viewing or services, as per her wishes.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Staunton - Augusta Regional SPCA, P.O. Box 2014, Staunton, VA 24402.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2019