David A. Brown
Verona - David Allen Brown, 46, of Verona, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Mr. Brown was born in Staunton, Virginia on June 22, 1973, a son of Aubrey Harvey Brown and Brenda Lou (Jordan) Brown.
David was a graduate of Fort Defiance High School and enjoyed playing Bingo at the Moose Lodges. He was an avid Washington Redskins fan, but loved his son most of all.
Surviving in addition to his father of Staunton, is a son, Dominic Allen Brown; two step-sons, Eric Massey, Jr. and Jacob Massey both of Waynesboro; and two brothers, Mike Brown of Stuarts Draft and Timmy Brown of Fishersville.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 14 to Apr. 17, 2020