|
|
David Allen Propst
Verona - David Allen Propst, Sr., 67, of Verona passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Augusta Health. He was born in Waynesboro on January 24, 1952, a son of the late Parnell Judy and Dorothy Mae (Wiseman) Propst.
David worked as a truck driver for many years. He was a member of the Verona Ruritan Club and the National Wild Turkey Federation. He attended Aisle 7 Fellowship Church. Hunting , fishing and spending time with his family and friends were a few of his favorite hobbies. David will be most remembered for being a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Juanita Rankin and pets, Bobo, Vegas and Shelia.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Elizabeth Ann (Floyd) Propst of Verona; children, David Allen Propst, Jr and wife, Misty of Chula Vista, CA, Melissa Campbell of Brunswick, MD, and Amanda Propst of Verona; brothers, Frederick Propst and wife, Vicki of Stuarts Draft and Donald Propst and wife, Darlene of Churchville; grandchildren, Cory Campbell, Dakota and Trey Propst; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors.
David also leaves behind his beloved pets Abby and Ollie.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Verona United Methodist Church, 406 Lee Hwy, Verona, VA 24482.
The family will receive friends other times at the home of David's brother, Fred Propst, in Stuarts Draft.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in David's memory to the Verona Ruritan Club, the National Wild Turkey Federation, Aisle 7 Fellowship Church, and/or the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services.
The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Augusta Health for their loving care of David and his family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Relatives and friends may share condolence and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Leader from May 31 to June 3, 2019