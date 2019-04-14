|
David Burnett Foster
WAYNESBORO - David Burnett Foster died on April 13, 2019 in Waynesboro, Virginia, of complications from multiple myeloma. He was born on June 12, 1954 in Aiken, South Carolina, the only son of Janet and Jack Foster. When he was nine years old, his family moved to Waynesboro. While in high school, he became an Eagle Scout. He graduated from Waynesboro High School in 1972. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Army, where he served for two years. After serving in the Army, he attended and graduated from Blue Ridge Community College, after obtaining his Associates Degree in Business. He worked for Sherwin Williams, Hershey Foods, the U.S Postal Service and in the construction industry, eventually obtaining his Master Electrician's license. For the last 13 years, he ran his own business, Foster Electric, and continued to work until shortly before his death.
For the last thirty years, he also pursued his interest in acting and obtained his Screen Actors Guild card. He appeared in commercials, television shows and feature length films, including Gods and Generals, The Village, Lincoln and Toy Soldiers. He worked as the stand-in for Daniel Day Lewis in Lincoln, in which he also appeared as a member of Congress. He also enjoyed traveling, and went on many trips to various locations, but his favorite was always to the Outer Banks of North Carolina, where he loved to fish from Avalon Pier.
He was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Lisa and his son, Chris, both of Waynesboro. He is also survived by his three sisters, Carolyn Morris, Susan Peyton and Anne Foster, as well as his three brothers-in-law, three nieces and a nephew. He is also survived by his in-laws, Audrey and Ralph Hauser, of Front Royal.
David particularly appreciated the tireless, supportive and caring efforts of Dr. Kelvin Raybon and the staff of the Cancer Center at Augusta Medical Center, Sarah Borchelt from Palliative Care, the exceptional staff at the UVA Dialysis unit @ Augusta Health, and the wonderful caring Hospice staff. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any contributions be made to Augusta Health Foundation Cancer Center Bridge Fund, at P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA, 22939. Dave was a free spirit and will be missed by his friends, of which he had many.Visitation will be at McDow Funeral Home in Waynesboro on Tuesday, April 16th from 6-8pm. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 17th at 11am at St. John's Episcopal Church in Waynesboro. Condolences can be made to the family at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 14 to Apr. 17, 2019