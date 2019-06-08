Services
David Turner
Stuarts Draft -

David Drayton Turner, 65, died Thursday, June 6, 2019 in Stuarts Draft.

Mr. Turner was born on April 8, 1954 to the late David Philips and Mary Frances (Roane) Turner.

He was a life member of Bethel Presbyterian Church and was a graduate of Riverheads High School. Mr. Turner was owner of Turner Works Cabinet Shop in Stuarts Draft.

Surviving family members include a son, Drayton Michael Turner of Waynesboro; a daughter, Rosanna Wynn McDermott of Charlottesville; a brother and his wife, Timothy R. and Julie McCray Turner; and a special friend, Christy Swisher and her daughter Skylar.

A Memorial Service will be conducted on Thursday, 7:00 p.m., June 20, 2019 at Bethel Presbyterian Church by Rev. Kelly-Ann Rayle.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bethel Presbyterian Church, 563 Bethel Green Road, Staunton, VA, 24401.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from June 8 to June 11, 2019
