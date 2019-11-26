|
David E. Shifflett
Staunton - David Edward Shifflett, 74, husband of Beverley (Sorrells) Shifflett passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Mr. Shifflett was born on December 13, 1944 in Albemarle County to the late Albert Mickey and Bessie Mable (Mawyer) Shifflett.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force having served in Vietnam. He retired as a supervisor with Columbia Gas with over 30 years of service.
He dearly loved his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, family members include a son, Chadrick Shifflett and wife, Lisa of Staunton; a daughter, Kelly Armentrout and husband, Todd of Staunton; his twin brother, Daniel Shifflett of Waynesboro; three other siblings; three grandchildren, Cody Shifflett, Connor Shifflett and Hunter Allen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Shifflett was preceded in death by six siblings.
There will be no services per David's request.
Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019