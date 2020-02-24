|
Dr. David H. Parker, Sr.
Stuarts Draft - Dr. David Hance Parker, Sr., 90, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
Born March 23, 1929 in Washington, D.C., he was the son of John Calvin and Eola (Lewis) Parker. He graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. After graduating from the University of Georgia, School of Veterinary Medicine, he practiced in Chatham, Virginia, briefly before settling in Stuarts Draft and establishing Clair Park Animal Hospital in 1961. He served the Stuarts Draft community for 56 years before retirement.
He was a charter member of the Blue Ridge Veterinary Medical Association and a member of the Virginia Veterinary Medical Association.
Dr. Parker was a member of Fishersville Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He was also a member of The Gideons International and served as a past president of the East Augusta Gideon Camp.
From the age of five, Dr. Parker was an avid foxhunter and shared his love of the sport with many young people over the years.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 60 years, Claire Williams Parker; two children, David Hance Parker, Jr. and his wife Robin of Lexington; Kimberly Claire Parker of Stuarts Draft; four grandchildren, Brittany Ann Duncan and husband Jeffrey of Gainesville, Fla., Kathryn Claire Harlow and husband Wesley of Lexington, David Hance Parker III and wife Samantha of Chesterfield, and Matthew Roy Parker of Arlington; two great-grandsons, Jeffrey Alan Duncan and Jackson Wesley Harlow, and one great-granddaughter, Scarlett Rae Parker.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Fishersville Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Steven Lookabaugh, with burial in Augusta Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be David Parker III, Matthew Parker, Wesley Harlow, Doug Campbell, Gary Eavers, and Randall, Harvey and Eldon Almarode. Honorary pallbearers will be William Lusk, Dr. John Wise, Dr. Don Cromer, Dr. Bruce Bowman, Forrester Taylor, Dr. William Wingfield, Pete Eavers, Harry Swecker, Melvin Bender, and members of the East Augusta Camp of The Gideons International.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, Stuarts Draft.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Gideons International, PO Box 715, Waynesboro, VA 22980 or to Fishersville Baptist Church, PO Box 82, Fishersville, VA 22939.
The Parker family is grateful for the dedicated and loving care of Blue Ridge Christian Home, Raphine, VA.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2020