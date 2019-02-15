Services
Henry Funeral Home - Staunton
1030 W Beverley St.
Staunton, VA 24402
540-885-7211
David Johnson
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Henry Funeral Home - Staunton
1030 W Beverley St.
Staunton, VA 24402
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Henry Funeral Home - Staunton
1030 W Beverley St.
Staunton, VA 24402
David L. Johnson, Jr.

Staunton - David Lee Johnson, Jr., 69, husband of Clara Mae (Moats) Johnson, of Staunton, died Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the University of Virginia Medical Center.

He was born January 28, 1950 in Charlottesville, a son of the late David Lee, Sr., and Florence Grace (Moss) Johnson.

Mr. Johnson was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Prior to retirement, he was employed by VDOT. David was a member of Word Ministries Christian Outreach Church in Harrisonburg. He enjoyed bird feeding, playing bingo and playing the lottery.

In addition to his wife, family members include a daughter, Davelle Johnson; two brothers, Isaiah Johnson (Donna) and Jackie Johnson (Tommie Sue); two grandchildren, Daviyah and Dasiyah Johnson-Fulton; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by a son, Michael Johnson and five brothers.

A Funeral Service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, February 18, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Elden Moats. Burial will follow in Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens.

Active pallbearers will be Doyle, Wesley, Demane, Carl, and Jeff Moats, Thomas Eldridge, Terry Opoyoke, and Steve Hughes.

Honorary pallbearers will be family and friends.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the , 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979.

Condolences may be sent to the family at :

www.henryfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18, 2019
