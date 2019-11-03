|
|
David Lee Campbell
Stuarts Draft - David Lee Campbell, 88, of Stuarts Draft was called to Heaven by our Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
Born December 7, 1930 in Augusta County, he was the son of the late Edward Bradley and Minnie Juanita (Harris) Campbell. He married the love of his life, Margie Lee (Thomas) Campbell on April 7, 1951. They were blessed with 68 wonderful years of marriage together.
He attended White Hill Church of the Brethren for 50 years where he served on the Stewards Board and was a life Trustee, before being led to change his membership to Calvary United Methodist Church in 2000. In earlier years, David was employed with Crompton in Waynesboro and later went to work at DuPont from 1962 until 1993 when he retired. He was a U.S. Veteran having served his country honorably with the Navy and spent one year active duty and 12 years in the reserves.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Edith Lotts and a brother, William "Bill" Campbell.
In addition to his wife, left to cherish his memory is his sister, Anne Almarode; sister-in-law, Violet Campbell; children, David, Jr. Campbell (Terri) and Thomas "Tom" Campbell; grandchildren, Chris Campbell, Amy Williams (David), Kelly Starnes (Wes), Lauren Campbell, Garrett Campbell, Daniel Campbell, and Molly Campbell; great-grandchildren, Colton Campbell, Taylor Williams, Zachary Williams, Candon Starnes, Bryley Starnes, Beck Starnes, Presley Starnes, and Reese Starnes; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Calvary United Methodist Church, Stuarts Draft.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the church with Pastor David Vaughan officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Christopher Campbell, David Williams, Zachary Williams, Wes Starnes, Daniel Campbell, and Garrett Campbell.
Honorary pallbearers will be volunteers of the Calvary United Methodist Church Food Pantry.
The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Shenandoah Hospice House for the exceptional care they gave to David while he was there.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial contributions to Calvary United Methodist Church, C/O the Food Pantry or Youth Ministry, 2179 Stuarts Draft Hwy, Stuarts Draft, VA 24477.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2019