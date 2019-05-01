Services
David Lipscomb Obituary
David Lipscomb

Natural Bridge Station - David Andrew Lipscomb, 46, of Natural Bridge Station, Virginia died Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at his home.

He was born November 18, 1972 in Lexington, Virginia, the son of David Lipscomb and Paula Sue Campbell Lipscomb.

Andy was employed as a line worker for Mohawk Flooring.

He is survived by his parents, as well as special friends, Michelle Statton of Natural Bridge, and Billy Weeks of Fairfield; and many cousins.

A funeral service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Little River Church of the Brethren with Pastor Rob Via officiating. Interment will be in Little River Church of the Brethren Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Winston Campbell, Jean Sprouse, Billy Little, Billy Weeks, Neil Keith, Alex Sprouse, Justin Cook, and Randy Chene.

The family will receive friends one hour before the service at Little River Church of the Brethren.

Arrangements are being handled by Craigsville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.craigsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from May 1 to May 4, 2019
