|
|
DAVID M. REXRODE
Staunton - David Miller Rexrode, age 66, passed away unexpectedly on August 31, 2019. He was born June 11, 1953, son of the late Brooks Miller Rexrode and Mary Ardena (Byrd) Rexrode.
After proudly serving 22 years in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, David was honorably discharged with the rank of First Sergeant and returned to his native Staunton, where he entered into a career as a claims adjustor. David was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed time with his hunting and fishing buddies. In 2006, he married Kathleen M. Lee and took on the role of proud grandfather.
David is survived by his beloved wife Katie; sister Vicki Gayhart and her husband Steve; step-daughter Jennifer Lee McNeal and her husband Jared; and his three treasured grandchildren Grace, Tessa, and Samuel McNeal.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM on Saturday, September 7, at Henry Funeral Home in Staunton. At David's request, there will be no funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in David's memory may be made to or to Disabled American Veterans.
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 3 to Sept. 6, 2019