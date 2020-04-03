|
David W. Kuykendall
Staunton - David Wayne Kuykendall, 49, of Staunton died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Hospice of the Piedmont, Charlottesville.
He was born June 12, 1970, in Staunton a son of the late Ernest and Kathryn Lynn (Holmes) Kuykendall.
Mr. Kuykendall was a veteran of the U. S. Army and National Guard having served during Desert Storm.
He was a salesman for Staunton Nissan.
He attended Destiny Family Center.
Family members include a brother, Kevin L. Kuykendall; a sister, Pamela M. Jack; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A private graveside will be conducted at Arlington National Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Henry Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday, April 5, 2020, with a limit of 10 people at a time due to the guidelines set by the state due to COVID -19.
Memorials may be made to T-Cell Lymphoma Society, Virginia Chapter, 5540 Falmouth Street, #101, Richmond, VA 23230 or to Canine for Warriors, 114 Camp K9 Road, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2020