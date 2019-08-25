|
Deanna Sims
Harrisonburg - Deanna Sims, 80, of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Bridgewater Home.
Deanna was born in Waynesboro on November 28, 1938, a daughter of the late Lorraine Anna (Carter) and Hosie Talmadge Fitzgerald.
She retired as Deputy Clerk from the US District Court. She was active in Pilot Club, Meals on Wheels, and volunteered at Sentera RMH. She was a devoted sister, mother, and grandmother.
She was united in marriage to Connie Harlow, and later to Floyd Sims, who both survive.
Deanna is also survived by two sons, Scott Harlow and wife, Amy, of Broadway, and Mike Harlow and wife, Kimberly Bickford, of Harrisonburg; a sister, Lois Kuhl and husband, Craig, of Denver, CO; three grandchildren, Andrew Harlow, Abigail Harlow, and Liam Harlow; nephew, Patrick Kuhl.
The family will receive friends from 7 until 8 PM Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Organization at PSP.Org.
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 25 to Aug. 28, 2019